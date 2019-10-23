The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Betty Thompson Webb, 53, or 4076 Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy T. Silvers. Webb was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Cortnie Carpenter, 37, of 487 Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court for driving with license revoked and possession/display of altered/revoked driver’s license by Deputy T. Silvers. Carpenter was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Cody Ray Buchanan, 34, of 1099 Hoot Owl Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods by Deputy T. Silvers. Buchanan was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Laura Hoilman, 23, of 38 Hill Crest Drive in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment goods by Deputy T. Silvers. Hoilman was issued a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Citations issued
Amy Marie Taylor, 42, of 12230 Buxton Dr. in Pineville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for expired registration plate. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Betty Webb, 53, of 4076 Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for possession of an open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle. Webb is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 2 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 137 calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.