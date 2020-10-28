The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christianna Laura Marie Hoilman, 25, of 38 Hillcrest Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor shoplifting and probation violations. Hoilman was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Travis Michale Wilson, 28, of 198 Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in Yancey County court on misdemeanor driving while impaired and probation violations. Wilson was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5, 2020.
Darryl Keith McFalls, 55, of 485 Lower Browns Creek Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. McFalls was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Clayton Emerson Speaks, 62, of 38 Hill Crest Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with a True Bill of Indictment for felony habitual felon. Speaks is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9, 2020.
Martin Ray Robinson, 29, of 80 Hidden Creek Way in Bakersville, was charged by Sheriff D. Street with misdemeanor assault on a female. Robinson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15, 2020.
George Normandin Jr., Mitchell County judicial official issued Normandin 30 days of active confinement for contempt. The sentence began on Oct. 21, 2020.
Jessica Marie Borroel, of 130 Highland Ave, Ext., in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with felony larceny and felony breaking and entering. Borroel was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Kim R. Smith, of 6529 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to appear in court on felony obtaining by false pretense, felony attempted uttering and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Smith was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Citations issued, Joshua S. Hansen, 33, of 34 Pate Creek Rd. in Green Mountain, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Hansen is scheduled to appear on Dec. 2, 2020.
Clayton Emerson Speaks, 62, of 38 Hill Crest Way in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Speaks is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Clavel Yanez Lopez, 27, of 2750 Fair Forest Clevedale Rd. in Spartanburg, SC, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle of North Carolina. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 217 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine inmate transports and eight prisoner transports for court.
