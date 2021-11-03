The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dalton William Emanuel, 31, of Whittmore Branch Rd. in Barnardsville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in Buncombe County court on misdemeanor probation violations. Emanuel was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8, 2021.
Johnny Eastman Cox, 42, of Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in McDowell County Court. Cox was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10, 2021.
Cristobal Sanchez-Lopez, 34, of Wooly Worm Dr. in Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor child abuse. Sanchez-Lopez was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Christopher Todd Burnette, 43, of Lynn Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in McDowell County Court on traffic-related offenses. Burnette was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15, 2021.
Martha Elizabeth Stamey, 35, of Louis Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stamey was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Nicholas Guy Robinson, Jr., 34, of Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy W. Hobson for misdemeanor defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test. Robinson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2021.
Citations issued, Juana Macias Romero, 55, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Romero is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Michael Brandon Ray, 40, of Hwy. 226 South in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for failing to drive a vehicle upon the right side of the highway, that was of sufficient width. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Brinda De Jesus, 31, of Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. De Jesus is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Dallas Lane Marlowe, 24, of Pine Run Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marlowe is scheduled to appear court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 44 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 140 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
