The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Anthony John Borrico, 60, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Borrico was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Citations issued, Jason M. Crain, 40, of Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Crain is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Howard Andrew Davis, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Davis is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 48 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 170 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transports for court.
