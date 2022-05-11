The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rachel Ann Stancil, 36 of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony related charges. Stancil was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Rachel Ann Hoilman, 45, of Bakersville, was taken into custody by Deputy T. Silvers from Tennessee officials for warrants issued for felony larceny of firearm. Hoilman was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Russell Andrew Welch, 44, of Nebo, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault on a female. Welch was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Joseph Mark Peterson, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess of untaxed liquor. Peterson was issued a $17,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Thomas Delaney Duncan, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Luke Jacob McCoury, 43, of Newland, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoury was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Robert Anthony Gardner, 53, of Bakersville, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with misdemeanor assault on a female. Gardner was issued a secured bond and placed in 48 hours secure domestic violence hold.
James Anthony Robinson, 38, of Asheville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. Robinson was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Citations issued, Cindy Marie Buonocore, 55, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for failing to make a left turn in a manner as so directed as clearly indicated by direction marker. Buonocore is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Richard Maurice Banks, 27, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration number plate and for drivers’ license revoked. Banks is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Steven Wayne Putman, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate and revoked driver’s license. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 165 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.