The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tabitha Lynn Callahan, 39, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with two counts of misdemeanor damage to property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering. Callahan was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Marc Edward Jackson, 51, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor allow livestock to run at large. Jackson was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
William Ray Messer, 54, of Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Messer was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Damon Tyler Birdsong, 46, of Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Birdsong was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Crystal Diane Frady, 38, of Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Frady was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Citations issued, Jeffery Adam Hopson, 39, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hopson is scheduled to appear in court.
Timothy Steven Clark, 50, of Marion, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Clark is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 158 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
