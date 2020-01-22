The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Guy Williams, 38, of 275 Hattie Williams Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor by Lt. J. Holmes. Williams was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
David Scott Waycaster, age not given, of 98 Wagon Master 1, Lot 11 in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule III by Mitchell County Deputies. Waycaster was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Regina Susan Salts, 45, of 1518 NC 261 in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by Deputy M. Hylemon. Salts was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jason Scott McKinney, 41, of 1675 Roan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor assault to inflict serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation by Deputy R. Bishop. McKinney was issued a secure 48 hours hold and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Bryan Ollis of Spruce Pine, was cited for misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance by Mitchell County Deputies. Ollis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 prisoner transports.
