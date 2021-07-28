The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lisa Garcia Buchanan, 41, of Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor assault and traffic related offenses. Buchanan was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Angela Meade Garland, 38, of 109 Bell St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia. Garland was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Kenneth Paul Blevins, 42, of 53 Estatoe Acres Way in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blevins was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2, 2021.
Robert Korda, 42, of unknown address, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield for misdemeanor second degree trespass. Korda was issued a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Paul David Pearson, 52, of homeless, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with two counts of second degree trespassing. Pearson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Darrell Keith Riddle, 57, of White Oak Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor larceny. Riddle was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Bronson Jay Harrison, 44, of 142 Spring Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor larceny. Harrison was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Gregorio Martinez, 51, of 105 Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with second degree trespass. Martinez was issued a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jacob Dale, 47, of 709 Sullins Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with warrants issued by McDowell County for misdemeanor cyberstalking. Dale was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20, 2021.
Citations issued, Zachary David Fox, 24, of 199 Cabbage Patch Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Fox is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 47 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 151 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 14 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.