The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kim R. Smith, 48, of 177 West Mountain Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Smith was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30, 2020.
Amanda Phelps, 33, of 958 Brushy Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on felony probation violations. Phelps was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21, 2020.
Kevin Junior Hank McGrew, 25, of 3105 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with four counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. McGrew was issued bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Richard James Plemons, 34, of 7279 E US 19E in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Plemons was issued bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Raymond Crowder, of 1531 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to pay child support. Crowder was issued a $2,462.74 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2020.
David Scott Waycaster, of 98 Wagon Master, Lot 11, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with misdemeanor probation violations. Waycaster was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Justin Bradley Johnson, of 153 Comet Rd. in Burnsville was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with failure to appear in court on traffic offenses. Johnson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Janie Estelle Murphy, 40, of 464 Champ Ray Rd. in Burnsville, with cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possession of Schedule V controlled substance that is not in a container clearly labeled, and possession of Schedule IV controlled substance that is not in a container clearly labeled. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Ashley Nicole Corbin, 35, of 48 Poppy Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for driving with driver’s license revoked. Corbin is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 42 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 4 prisoner transport and 7 inmate transports for court.
