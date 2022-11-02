The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thomas Dewayne Phillips, 35, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor simple assault. Phillips was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
David John Bumsted, 60, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon. Bumsted was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Kevin Hank McGrew, 27, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. McGrew was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Rachel Ann Stancil, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with Probation violations. Stancil was sentenced to three days of confinement.
Tarrah Jennifer Quinn, 45, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor assault and battery. Quinn was placed in 48 hours of secure custody and is scheduled to appear in court.
Cynthia Diane Thompson, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Brandy Marie Blankenship, 32, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist obstruct and delay. Blankenship was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Adam Church, 29, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with misdemeanor assault on a female. Church was issued a no bond and scheduled to appear in court.
Citations issued, Cynthia Diane Thompson, 37, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate and while driver’s license is revoked. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 165 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 transports.
