The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Logan David Elliot, 29, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to appear in court. Elliot was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Quatravis Martel Martin, 34, of Marion, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with assault on a government official. Martin was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Justin Daniel Pfouts, 33, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of Fentanyl and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pfouts was issued a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Citations issued, Candy Lea Colvard, 37, of Newland, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver, by the division of motor vehicles. Colvard is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Melissa Dawnelle Cadell, 55, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Cadell is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 23 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 149 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
