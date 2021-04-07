The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kathy Stewart, 56, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor assault and battery. Stewart was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Adam Stewart, 30, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor assault on a female. Stewart was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jesse Lisk, 35, of 870 Broad Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor assault on a female. Lisk was issued 48 hours’ domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Thomas Christopher Mauk, 36, of 130 Providence Church Rd. in Marion, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with a true bill of indictment on habitual felon. Mauk is scheduled to appear in court on May 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Michele Hendra, 48, of Lake View, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Hendra is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Ronnie Lee Watson, Jr., of 11 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Watson is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Melissa Diane Carmney, 38, of 180 Roses Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Jonathan Webster Jenkins, 47, of 317 Hughes Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 102 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 prisoner transports for and five inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.