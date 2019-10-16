The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Albert Hadik, 36, of 124 Oak Dale Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on driving with license revoked, driving wrong way on dual road, driving while impaired and speeding by Sheriff Donald Street. Hadik was issued a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2019.
Cody Ferguson, 27, of 42 Melody Cir. in Afton, Tenn., was charged with financial card theft by Sheriff Donald Street. Ferguson was issued $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Trenton Lee Gouge, 42, of 3968 Snow Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, domestic criminal trespass, and violation of a court order (x2) by Deputy R. Bishop. Gouge was issued a 48-hour secure hold, $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22, 2019.
Elmer David Pollard, 57, of 159 Perkins Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats by Deputy R. Bishop. Pollard was issued a 48-hour secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Nicole Samantha Lee, 18, of 525 Biggerstaff Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and communicating threats (x2) by Deputy R. Bishop. Lee was issued a $2,500 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Ernest Edward Riddle, 37, of 174 Fox Run in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on felony possession of Methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and hit/run fail to stop prop damage by Deputy N. Bowman. Riddle was issued a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31, 2019.
Citations issued — None.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 225 calls for service.
