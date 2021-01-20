The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
David Williams, 31 of 14080 Hwy. 215 in Fort McCoy, Fla., was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor larceny and resisting public officer. Williams was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Heather Hoilman Cormican, 44, of 15 Boone St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by price tag changing. Cormican is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Ronnie Lee Watson, 31, of Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Zachary David Fox, 24, of 199 Cabbage Patch Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in Yancey County Court on misdemeanor charges. Fox was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court on Jan. 28, 2021.
Darrell Dwayne Forbes, 31, of Old Hall Store Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintain vehicle/place for controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Forbes was issued a $40,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Christian Jade Osbon, 23, of 199 Wallace Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Osbon was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Kenneth Dale Reece, 28, of 24 Bob White Rd. in Hot Springs, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while display, and possession of registration plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Reece is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 137 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 inmate transports.
