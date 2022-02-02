The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Edward Brown, 37, of 24 Wagonmaster #3 Lot 24 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony possession of firearm by felon. Brown was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.
Citations issued, Michael D. Masten, of 91 Buchanan Dr. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate. Masten is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Brandon Lee Carver, 31, of 170 Wehler Mtn. Dr. in Marshall, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Carver is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Tiffany McFalls, 35, of 108 Boone St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate. McFalls is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Johnathan William Johnson, 33, of 182 Perkins Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked registration plate, while knowing the same to be revoked. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 128 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 prisoner transports for court.
