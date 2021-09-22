The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Holly Nicole Harrell, 36, of Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and driving with driver’s license revoked. Harrell was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Zoe Marie Bibides, 24, of Saddlebrook Dr. in Rock Hill, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, maintain vehicle/dwelling place controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bibides was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Trenton Lee Gouge, 44, of Snow Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. masters with outstanding warrants issued by Yancey County. Gouge was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2021.
Jonathan Lee Lingerfelt, 32, of Cantelmo Pl. in Lenoir, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in Mitchell County court on three counts of assault on a female, trespassing and failure to appear in Caldwell County Court for assault on a female. Lingerfelt was issued s $26,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Andrew James Gray, 38, of North Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor violation of a court order and domestic violence protective order violation. Gray was issued 48 hours domestic violence secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Carl Brian Smith, 72, of Gentry Mountain Rd. in Erwin, Tenn., was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in Yancey County court on traffic-related offenses. Smith was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28, 2021.
Andrew Oneal Greene, 41, of Green Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Yancey County Court on felony drug charges. Green was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7, 2021.
David Scott Waycaster, 51, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Waycaster was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
John Ross Gray, 37, of Summit Dr. in Bluff City, Tenn., was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony fugitive probation violations issued by Johnson County, Tenn. Gray is scheduled to remain in North Carolina pending current charges.
Ernest J. Simmons, 52, of High Point, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Guilford County Court on felony-related charges. Simmons was issued a non-secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, 2021.
Citations issued, Margaret Nancy Buchanan, of Old NC 226 in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Alexis Maria Ebaben, 28, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant J. English with possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Ebaben is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Natasha Allen Sells, 35, of Bridgett Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Sells is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Lisa Blankinship Webb, 52, of Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Webb is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Billy Hoyle, 49, of Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Dylan Grant Suiter, 24, of Hillcrest Dr. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Suiter is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 50 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 167 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transports for court.
