The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Matthew Seth Peterson, 26, of 1571 Brummetts Creek Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with two counts of Felony Probation violations, Felony possession of Methamphetamine, Felony possession of Schedule VI, controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Peterson was issued a $32,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Michael Allen Cheatham, 57, of 216 Vaughn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with driving while impaired and driving with license revoked. Cheatham was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Jeremy Dean Allen, 40, of 50 Wagon Master 4, Lot 17, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. Allen was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4, 2020.
Taylor Ray Liles, 23, of 2 Ellis Hilltop Rd., in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous outstanding warrants for arrest issued by other counties. Liles was issued a $52,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Michael Allen Cheatham, 57, of 216 Vaughn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for reckless driving and without having register the vehicle with the division of motor vehicles. Cheatham is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Timothy Wayne Davis, 44 of 102 Hwy 226 N, Bakersville, NC, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for failing upon approach of police officer vehicle with lights and sirens on to immediately drive the vehicle to a position as near to the right hand edge or curb and stop and remain in such position until the vehicle has passed and by failing to see before turning from a direct line that such movement could be made safely. Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had four prisoner transport and five inmate transports for court.
