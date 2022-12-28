The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thomas Clay Miller, 46, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Miller was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Jenevieve Tru Morgan, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with failure to appear in court on multiple traffic-related offenses. Morgan was issued a $7,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Morgan McKenna Sappington, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony possession of methamphetamine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and probation violations. Sappington was issued a $35,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Alvaro G. Rodriguez, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to pay child support. Rodriguez was issued a $5,031 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2023.
Kyle E. Shipman, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to pay child support. Shipman was issued a $600 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2023.
Preston Queen, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with second degree trespass. Queen was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11, 2023.
Jerome Van Queen, 53, of Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with second degree trespass. Queen was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Citations issued, Timothy Lee Smith, 41, of Richton, Miss., was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 19 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 163 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
