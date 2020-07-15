The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kevin Lee Smith, 45, of 1706 White Oak Creek Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive. Smith was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Joann Callahan, 65, of Gouge Dr. in Bakersville was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor simple assault. Callahan is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Allen Honeycutt, 39, of 1665 Charlotte Hwy. in Fairview was charged by Mitchell County Deputies for Buncombe County warrants issued for felony assault by strangulation and felony assault on a female.
Dallas Lane Marlowe, 23, of 106 Pine Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Marlowe was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on on Aug. 5, 2020.
Justin Lee Conley, 36, of 636 Gouges Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. Conley was issued 48 hours’ secure hold in McDowell County Jail.
Martin Ray Robinson, 28, of 6410 NC 197 in Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor communicating threats. Robinson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Randall Joey Briggs, 32, of 307 Veed Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver. Briggs was issued a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Carl Ray Clawson, 47, of 337 Estatoe Acres Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor assault and battery. Clawson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Citations issued: James Troy Edwards, 55, of 85 Looking Glass Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with license revoked. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Paul Whitney Frasier, 44, of 101 Veed Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers’ license. Frasier is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Tyler O’Neal Musick, 20, of 5872 Hwy 226 N in Bakersville was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers’ license. Musick is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Krista Danielle Rainey, 32, of 2970 Denwood Dr. in Claremont was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for driving with license revoked. Rainey is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Mark Edward Barnett, 38, of 147 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with revoked license. Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Robert David Brewer, 48, of 1272 Brewer Rd. in Newland was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without full force insurance. Brewer is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 46, of 604 RB Deyton Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with license revoked. Byrd is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Sandera Larae Washington, 27, of 411 Dark Hollow Rd. in Elk Park, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for Aid and Abet without having insurance. Washington is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Ashley Nicole Corbin, 35, of 209 Ollis Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with license revoked and possession of Schedule IV. Corbin is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 137 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 prisoner transport and eight inmate transports for court.
