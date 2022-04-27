The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Frank D. Stewart Jr., 54, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Stewart was issued a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2022.
David Tahoma Reed, 19, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assault on government official. Reed was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Richard John Hooks, Jr., 34, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, child abuse and resisting a public officer. Hooks was issued a $22,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Ethan Robert Vance, 30, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with probation violations. Vance was sentenced to three days of secure custody.
Joshua Keith Ollis, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with probation violations, Ollis was sentenced to continue the extent of a previous sentence.
Citations issued, Phillip Kalam Franklin, 33, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Franklin is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Joshua Landon Garland, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Stephen Sebastian Sullen, 27, of Orlando, Fla., was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Sullen is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Brandon Ray Lowery, 38, of Marion, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Jennifer Lee Black-Roberts, 46, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for driving with revoked driver’s license. Black-Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 128 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.