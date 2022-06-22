The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Scott Daniel Hugh, 34, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offense. Hugh was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2022.
Marilyn M. Nanney, 60, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Nanney was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
David Craig Mace, 45, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with second degree trespass. Mace was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Jeremy Honeycutt, 45, of Bakersville, was cited by Captain C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles. Honeycutt is scheduled to appear in court.
Bryan Shawn Ollis, 48, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Ollis is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Rebecca Ann Stewart, 34, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Scott Daniel Hugh, 34. of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and revoked driver’s license. Hugh is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 133 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 transports.
