The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Anthony Glenn Nail, 30 of Marion, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with misdemeanor warrants issued by McDowell County. Nail was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7, 2022.
Citations issued, Anthony Glenn Nail, 30, of Marion, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law, displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Nail is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Michael Eugene Ledford, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Laundress for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility, required by law. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 24 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 111 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 4 transports.
