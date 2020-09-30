The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Martina Conner, 35, of 958 Brushy Creek in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J.D. Holmes with misdemeanor resisting arrest and failure to appear in McDowell County Court on misdemeanor cyberstalking. Conner was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
David James Upton, 35, of 160 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation. Upton was issued 48 hours secure custody hold and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2020.
Johnny Dearil Gouge, 59, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault on a female. Gouge was issued 48 hours secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
John Mark Holloman, 30, of 53 Apple Hill Ranch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor driving while impaired. Holloman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Robert Anthony Gardner, 51, of 9512 Hwy. 261, in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. Gardner was issued a secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Ashley Gardner, 33, of 9512 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. Gardner was issued a secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Citations issued, Lloyd Charles Morris, 69, of 179 Upper Huskins Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant S. Davis for passing a stopped school bus while the bus was displaying its mechanical stop signal. Morris is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Michael Christian Timothy Robinson, 27, of 248 Reservoir Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for misdemeanor possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Charles Drew Berry, 23, of 20 Winchester Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for misdemeanor possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Berry is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Joel Douglas Johnson, 52, of 920 DC Johnson Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Robert Lee Whittington, 41, of 4007 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Whittington is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Salvador Romero, 36, of 7 Grindstaff Trailer Park in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles. Romero is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 inmate transports.
