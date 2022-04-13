The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Penny Styles Forbes, 52, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked. Forbes was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Marc Edward Jackson, 51, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with driving under the influence. Jackson was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Damien Hoilman, 25, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with carrying concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Hoilman was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Joshua Gerald Murphy, 39, of Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury issued by Yancey County. Murphy was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County court on April 14, 2022.
Donna Jean Self, 43, of Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony altering serial numbers. Self was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Howard Andrew Davis, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with driving with a revoked driver’s license. Davis was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Scotty Dean Ramsey, 43, of Johnson City, Tenn., was charged by Detective A. Beam with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and outstanding warrants issued by Cleveland County. Ramsey was issued a $13,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Bradley Austin Blankenship, 32, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with habitual felon status, a true bill of indictment for trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. Blankenship was issued a bond and is schedule to appear in court on May 10, 2022.
James Brandon Thomas, 36, of Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with Habitual felon status. Thomas was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2022.
Jamie Waycaster, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with habitual felon status, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and felony sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance on warrants issued by Yancey County. Waycaster was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2022.
Citations issued, Marc Edward Jackson, 51, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle, while subject to an impaired substance. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Dennis Littleton, 67, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. He is scheduled to appear in court.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 129 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.