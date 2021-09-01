The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Heaven Lei Umberger, 27, of Hidden Creek Way in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with warrants issued by Madison County for failure to appear in court on felony child abuse-serious physical injury and warrants issued by Yancey County for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor drug charges. Umberger was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28, 2021.
Melissa Riddle, 32, of Cliffs of Ivy Road. in Burnsville, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Riddle was issued a $27,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 47, of Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with warrants issued by Yancey County for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor first degree trespass enter/remain, injury to real property and breaking and entering. Byrd was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear on court on Sept. 16, 2021.
Dustin Morgan George, 30, of Dale Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. George was issued a $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
James Marvin McKinney, 32, of William Marvin Dr. in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with warrants issued by McDowell County on failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. McKinney was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20, 2021.
Charles Eugene Banks, 46, of NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor communicating threats and harassing phone call. Banks was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 38, of Emerald Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifeild with Habitual Felon status. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, 2021.
Citations issued, Victoria Lynn Miller, 61, of N 226, Hwy. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Holly Maria Gouge, 38, of Laurel Ridge Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 46 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 230 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine prisoner transports for court.
