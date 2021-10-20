The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cynthia Denise Grindstaff, 30, of White Oak Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor probation violations and failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Grindstaff was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Amber Renee Parker, 28, of US 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor probation violations. Parker was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jessica Riddle, 31, of Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony obstruction of justice, obtaining property by false pretense and conditional discharge. Riddle was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
John Casey Fields, 47, of Plum Tree Rd. in Newton, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with felony arson of a building, larceny, probation violations, breaking and entering. Fields was issued an $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Alexis Maria Ebaben, 23, of Zion Hill Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ebaben was issued a $10,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Austin Lee Revis Magorian, 24, of Ball Lane in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Magorian was issued a $10,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Paul David Pearson, 54, of Homeless, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Pearson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jason Ray Mayberry, 43, of Baker St. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor assault on a female, communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Mayberry was issued 48 hours secure domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Citations issued, William Ray Davis, 46, of 16th Street in Hickory, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles. Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Harold Ray Bowman, 42, of Cessna Ln. in Conover, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles. Bowman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Kathy Angela Hensley, 53, of Poplar Grove Cir. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle by failing to give a signal plainly visible to the driver of another vehicle before changing lanes. Hensley is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Megan Miller, 33, of Summer Downs in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Christina Lee Gouge, 33, of Chapel St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 220 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 18 prisoner transports for court.
