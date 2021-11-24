The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnny Cox, 42, of Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Cox was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Walter Lee Biddix, 38, of Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Biddix was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Jimmy Neal Garland, 67, of Beans Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with second degree trespassing, communicating threats and assault on a female. Garland was issued 48 hours secure domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Keith Davis, 36, of homeless, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with second degree trespassing. Davis was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Megan Brittney Miller, 34, of Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on felony probation violations. Miller was issued a $17,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7, 2021.
Citations issued, Johnny Dearel Gouge, 60, of Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Jose Barajas, 25, of Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Barajas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 168 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
