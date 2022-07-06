The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ethan Kole King, 23, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court. King was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Danay Rebel Burke, 41, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to notify sheriff of change of address by registered sex offender. Burke was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Jerry Justin Helton, 24 of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy B. Hoilifield for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Helton is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Summer Nicole Ray, 37, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, with license revoked, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 25 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 141 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
