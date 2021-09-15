The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brittany Nichole Branch, 31, of Mills Creek Rd. in Old Fort, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Branch was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jason Lee Fillmore, 46, of June Bug Hollow Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to pay child support. Fillmore was issued a $715 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, 2021.
Deana Marie McKinney, 39, of Nebo, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County court on warrants issued for misdemeanor second degree trespass, larceny and subsequent failure to appear. McKinney was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Summer Broadbent Carpenter, 43, of Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with probation violations. Carpenter was issued three days in secure custody.
Whitley Brooke McMahan, 29, of Woodland Circle in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Yancey County Court for felony financial card fraud. McMahan was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28, 2021.
Kimberly Boone Peterson, 59, of Motorsport Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in Yancey County Court on felony-related charges. Peterson was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Charles Eugene Banks, 46, of Hwy. 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor violation of a court order. Banks was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Christopher Todd Burnette, 42, of Pine Hollow Drive in Marion, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Burnette was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Kevin Herman Hall, 29, of George McKinney Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor communicating threats. Hall was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Citations issued: Cynthia Diane Thompson, 36, of Thompson Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Shelby Lynn McKinney, 27, of Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. McKinney is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Juan Tomas Rodriquez, 34, of Boyd Rd. in Leicester, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without having registered the vehicle with the division of motor vehicle, as required by law. Rodriquez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 210 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
