The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harry John Barenburgge, 63, of 760 Brushy Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony second degree kidnapping. Barenburgge was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Shawn Everett Gregory, 44, of 384 Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Gregory was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19, 2020.
Jesse Scott Wray, 26, of 1541 Chestnut Grove Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. Wray was issued a $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Derek Edward Carpenter, 36, of 349 Fairground Apt. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with failure to pay child support. Carpenter was ordered to pay $11,776.07 and appear in court on March 25, 2020.
Miranda Nicole Medford, 37, of 101 Walter Thomas Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with direct criminal contempt. Medford was sentenced to five days in secure custody.
Jeremy Daniel Hensley, 36, of 101 Walter Thomas Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with Direct criminal contempt. Hensley was sentenced to five days in secure custody.
Charlene Dianna Adams, 37, of 9264 Hwy 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Adams was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2020.
Citations issued: Derek Edward Carpenter, 36, of 349 Fairground Street Apt. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with license revoked and expired registration. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Samuel Cabrera Rodriguez, 42, of 518 Buck Hill Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with no operator’s license. Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 51 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 157 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 documented prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.