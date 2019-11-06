The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Felicia Christine Houser, 28, of 6 Strong Cir. in Abbeville, SC, was charged with felony provide contraband to inmate by Deputy D. Gunter. Houser was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Steven McGee, 28, of 78 Boyd Cemetery Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony provide contraband to inmate by Deputy D. Gunter. McGee was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Adam Michael Stewart, 27, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court for driving with license revoked and possession of marijuana paraphernalia by Deputy J. Masters. Stewart was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Ernest Edward Riddle, 37, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony obtain property by false pretense by Deputy J. Masters. Riddle was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
John Allen Taylor, 68, of 117 Will Street Rd. in Bakersville was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals by Deputy D. Laplante. Taylor was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Ruthanne Hindricks Taylor, 71, of 117 Will Street Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals by Deputy D. Laplante. Taylor was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
April Rachelle Hoyle, 42, of 2100 Hwy. NC 261, in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court for fictitious registration and misdemeanor possession of marijuana by Deputy W. Hobson. Hoyle was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Citations issued, David Cephus Metcalf, 32, of 1004 NC 80 in Bakersville, was cited for operate a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by Deputy M. Hylemon. Metcalf is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 47 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 122 calls for service.
