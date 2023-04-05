The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Micheal Eugene Ledford, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Ledford was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Gary Steven Porter, 72, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. Porter was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Amanda Jamerson Page, 40, of Brevard, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony warrants issued by Transylvania County. Page was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 4/2023.
Citations issued, Melisa Diane Carmney, 40, of Bakersville, was cited by Captain C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Charles Bradley Hill, 52, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Captain C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Hill is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Robert Hedrick, 51, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for possession of marijuana. Hedrick is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 25 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.