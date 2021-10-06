The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kristal Gail Carver, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor second degree trespass and communicating threats. Carver was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Trenton Lee Gouge, 44, of Greenwood Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with second failure to appear in court on traffic offenses. Gouge was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Kristal Gail Carver, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Carver was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Kelly Joe Blalock, 52, of Hwy. 226 South in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor communicating threats. Blalock was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Waylon Franklin Webb, 29, of Snow Berry Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Yancey County court on felony possession of methamphetamine. Webb was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28, 2021.
Cody A. Mosley, age not given, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Yancey County court on felony obtaining property by false pretense and possession/obtaining stolen property, Mosley was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28, 2021.
Citations issued, Darwin America Meja Diaz, 27, of Hawks in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Diaz is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Carmen Herrera Sixtos, 29, of Highland Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles. Sixtos is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Summer Nicole Ray, 37, of Poplar Grove Loop in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Kaleb Landon Hoilman, 22, of Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle, without having in full force effect the financial liability required by law. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 131 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports.
