The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody A. Mosley, of 135 Bluff View in Bakersville, was charged on Detective A. Beam with felony larceny, felony breaking and entering. Mosley was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Daniel Derek Bennet, 39, of 303 Veed Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPLante with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Bennet was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Buddy Allen McKeehan, 36, of 1382 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. McKeehan was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jeffery Chad Ledford, 47, of 60 Claude Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on felony possession of Methamphetamine. Ledford was was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
David Jentry McCombs, 39, of 99 Boone St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with misdemeanor violation of a court order. McCombs was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Citations issued, Spencer Oconnor Elliot, 50, of 6780 Buck Creek Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked, displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Elliot is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Ralph William Butner, 76, of 69 Little Cove Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Butner is scheduled to appear on court on May 19, 2021.
Anita Joyce Potts, 49, of 159 Summer Drive in Boone, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Potts is scheduled to appear on court on May 19, 2021.
Chad Everett Yelton, 44, of 159 Grindstaff Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license’ was revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Yelton is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 24 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 135 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports for court
