The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fransisco Felipe Rincon, 36, of Burnsville, was changed by Lieutenant D. Holmes with driving under the influence. Rincon was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
James Edward Brown, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Lydia Ann Dilingham, 37, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony damage to coin/currency machine, break coin/currency machine, breaking and entering. Dilingham was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Brandon Johnson, 45, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Gunter with outstanding warrants. Johnson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Fransisco Felipe Rincon, 36 of Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for failing to stop for a duly erected stop sign. Rincon is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 25 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 140 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 4 transports.
