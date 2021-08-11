The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Foster, 42, of Hwy. 226 North in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with failure to appear in court on possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Foster was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jamie Lee Pock, 46, of 72 Styles Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon, felony failure to appear in court on possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pock was issued a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Charlene Diana English Adams, 39, of 154 Azalea Way in Banner Elk, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with resisting public officer. Adams was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Justin Lemie Roberts, 33, of 244 Riley’s Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County deputies with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on assault and inflicting serious injury and simple assault. Roberts was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Holly Nicole Harrell, 37, of 782 Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, driving with driver’s license revoked and failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Harrell was issued a $14,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Justin Lemie Roberts, 33, of 244 Riley’s Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with warrants issued by Brunswick County on felony statutory rape of child and felony incest child. Roberts was arrested for Mitchell County on felony simple possession and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Roberts was issued a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Brunswick County on Sept. 14, 2021. Roberts was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County on Aug. 25, 2021.
Johnny Cox, 42, of 875 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to pay child support. Cox was issued a $320 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, 2021.
Branson Jay Harrison, 45, of 142 Spring Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses, second failure. Harrison was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Brittany Anne Pomeroy, 31, of Marshall, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in Yancey County court on traffic-related offenses. Pomeroy was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2021.
Alvaro G. Rodriguez, 36, of 203 Locust St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to pay child support. Rodriguez was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, 2021.
Jessica Riddle, 31, of Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with order on violation of probation or on motion to modify. Riddle was placed in two days secured custody in the McDowell County Jail.
Taylor Ray Liles, 24, of Ellis Hill Top Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges and felony probation violations. Liles was issued a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Christopher Davis Franklin, 44, of Bell St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with probation violations. Franklin was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 28, of Mace Park Dr. in Marion, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with failure to pay child support. Hughes was issued a secure bond and is schedule to appear in child support court.
Matthew Dennis Coffey, 34, of Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor defrauding a drug screen. Coffey was issued a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Heriberto Munoz Romero, 35, of Hickey St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon on a True Bill of Indictment. Romero was issued a $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3, 2021.
Christopher Michael Woodard, 46, of Bee Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon on a True Bill of Indictment issued by Yancey County. Woodard was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2021.
Citations issued, Alex Blade Wiggins, 21, of 11 Rough Grouse Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Wiggins is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2021.
Jessica Gayle Boone, 48, of Cedar Creek Rd. in Morganton, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Boone is scheduled to appear in court.
Jonas Kelly Dellinger, of Engle Way in Morganton, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Dellinger is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 46 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 17 prisoner transports for court.
