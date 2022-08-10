The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 40, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony possession of methamphetamine. Watson was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Natasha Vista Riddle, 34, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony possession of methamphetamine. Riddle was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Adam Scott Vance, 29, of Newland, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony possession of methamphetamine. Vance was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Perry Travis Dellinger, 37, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Dellinger is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Tommy Lee Sikes, 51, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Sikes is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Thomas Clarence Lee Jonny III, 29, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Jonny is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Jamie Lee Hoilman, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 23 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.