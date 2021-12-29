The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Richard Gordon Willis, 47, of Franklintown Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault on a female. Willis was issued a no bond, with no release authorized and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Richard Maurice Banks Jr., 27, of West US Hwy. 19E in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor possess stolen property and larceny. Banks was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 33, of Green Mountain Dr. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. Fowler was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Megan Brittany Miller, 34, of Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with misdemeanor larceny. Miller was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Zackary Eric Fleming, 39, of Gurley Rd. in Marion was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with misdemeanor larceny. Fleming was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Citations issued, Justin Timothy Baham, 32, of Shepard Way in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Baham is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Justin Lee Conley, 38, of Greenwood Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Conley is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Lydia Dillingham, 36, of Over Look Park Cir. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Dillingham is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
