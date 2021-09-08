The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adam Stewart, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor warrants issued by Burke County for communicating threats. Stewart was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Burke County Court on Sept. 23, 2021.
Andrew James Gray, 39, of Homeless, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with misdemeanor assault on a female, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was issued a $2,500 bond, a secured hold and is scheduled to appear in court.
Celia Clemmons, 36, of North Side Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with misdemeanor aid and abet larceny. Clemmons was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 44, of Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony assault by strangulation. Johnson was issued a no bond with a secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 44, of Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor break and entering, second degree trespass, operating a motor vehicle with driving with license revoked, fictitious registration plate and failure to wear seat belt. Johnson was issued a $2,300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2021.
Justin Bradley Johnson, of Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with two counts of failure to appear in McDowell County court on traffic-related offenses and failure to pay child support. Johnson was issued a $1,200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Ethan Koal King, 22, of Cricket Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Gunter with misdemeanor failure to appear in court for larceny. King was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Dwight Douglas Higgins, 36, of Higgins Ln. in Mount Holly, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Higgins was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jonathan Scott Carpenter, 38, of Birchwood Ct. in Gaston, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with failure to appear in Gaston County Court on possession of drug paraphernalia. Carpenter was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28, 2021.
Ashley Honeycutt Adkinson, 38, of Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with misdemeanor communicating threats, injury to personal property, assault on government official/employee, resisting public officer and resisting public officer. Atkinson was issued a $9,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Christopher Shane Hoyle, 45, of Hoyle Brothers Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony sell/delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Hoyle was issued a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jesse Allen Bailey, 57, of Ridge Crest Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female and larceny. Bailey was issued a 48 hours secured domestic violence hold.
Citations issued, Scotty Hoilman, 54, of Crimson Laurel Way in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while subject to an impairing substance and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 47, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Byrd is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 48 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 prisoner transports for court.
