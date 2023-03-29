The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jill Elan McIntyre, 24, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with disorderly conduct in a public building. McIntyre was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled for court on April 12, 2023.
Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony defrauding a drug screening and felony probation violations. Wishon was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Dennis Jay Bradley, 27, of Rutherfordton, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance Fentanyl, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony charges issued from Rutherfordton County for felony drug charges. Bradley was issued a $23,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Summer Nicole Ray, 38, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with two counts of failure to appear in court on felony charges and probation violations. Ray was issued a $110,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10, 2023.
Ernesto Josue Osorio Zelada, 18, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on criminal summons and criminal arrest. Zelada was issued an $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14, 2023.
Joshua Gouge, 29, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12. Gouge was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Jason Ronald Spence, 49, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. Spence was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Citations issued, Nicolas Marshall Williams, 35, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Williams is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Melisa Diane Carmney, 40, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 26 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 180 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
