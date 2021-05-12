The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cynthia Ann Fortner, 59, of 1405 Georges Fork Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor shoplifting charges. Fortner was issued a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2021.
Steven Michael Peterson, 35, of 2800 Bob Little Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with Mitchell County warrants for felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property, Wilkes County warrants for two counts of felony breaking or enter a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony possess/receive stolen property, Cherokee Indian Police Department warrants for failure to appear in court on felony possess stolen motor vehicle and outstanding warrants issued by the State of Tennessee. Peterson was issued a $147,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Brandon Matthew Murphy, 38, of 1140 Blue Rock Road in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor Defrauding Drug/Alcohol Screen Test. Murphy was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Tamara Gaye Hoyle, 37, of 839 Upper Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in Yancey and McDowell county courts. Hoyle was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Dillon Janqaun McCain, 18, of Greensboro, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with Felony Breaking and entering of a pharmacy. McCain was issued a $77,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Keyshawn Ramiro Keaton, 18, of Greensboro, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with Felony Breaking and entering of a pharmacy. Keaton was issued a $77,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Citations issued, Gary Isaac Ayers, 20, of 1479 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to fictitious. Ayers is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Billy Phillip Hoyle, 48, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendants’ drivers’ license was revoked while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 150 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 prisoner transports for court and seven inmate transports.
