The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
David Scott Waycaster, 50, of 98 Wagon Master Lot 2, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor possession of Schedule III and misdemeanor probation violation. Waycaster was issued a $3,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 23, 2021.
Malinda Jane Ledford, 28, of 90 Franklin Town Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with outstanding warrants issued out of Yancey County for possession felony, possession of methamphetamine. Ledford was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20, 2021.
Mark Edward Barnett, 38, of 209 Ollis Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with outstanding warrants issued out of Avery County for felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Barnett was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20, 2021.
Katie Florence Silvers, 78, of Moccasin Flower Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to appear in Yancey County Court on misdemeanor larceny charges. Silvers was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Cory Bailey, 32, of 261 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor cyber stalking. Bailey was issued a $750 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Joshua K. Ollis, 36, of 6223 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Ollis was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Larry Scott Fortner, 58, of 2516 Slagle Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor defrauding drug/alcohol screen test. Fortner was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Matthew Brandon Murphy, 38, of 3898 Blue Rock Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with direct criminal contempt. Murphy was placed in 90 days of secure custody.
Emily Cheyene Wantz, 20, of 49 Crabtree Acres Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony obtain property by false pretense and felony identity theft. Wantz was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Kristal Gale Carver, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with second degree trespass of personal property. Carver was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Christopher Hernandez, 30, of 5167 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. Hernandez was issued a $3,669 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2021.
Christina Lee Gouge, 33, of 703 Gouge Gove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with probation violations. Gouge was issued three days of confined custody.
Lisa Garcia, 40, of 167 Jakes Branch in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with habitual felon status. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2021.
Citations issued, Cody Miller, of 711 Pond Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and for displaying a fictitious number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and consuming an alcohol beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Olivia White, 33, of 904 Hopewell Rd. in Morganton, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. White is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jerry Lee McKinney II, 40, of 62 Over Look Ln. in Marion, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. McKinney is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Brittney Adair Bishop, 31, of 500 Gage Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Bishop is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Robbie Potter, 54, of 11063 N 226 Hwy in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators’ license. Potter is scheduled to appear on court on July 28, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 30 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 117 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 prisoner transports for court and 6 inmate transports.
