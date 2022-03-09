The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Megan Lena Hoilman, 32, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoilman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Justin David Self, 25, of Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Self was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Sarah Michelle Franklin, 36. of Valdese, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with warrants issued by Burke County on felony possession of stolen motor vehicle. Franklin was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23, 2022.
Citations issued, Tony Lee Smith, 51, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle, without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Austin Seth Bennett, 26, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law, failing to register vehicle with the division of motor vehicle and revoked driver’s license. Bennett is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Megan Lena Hoilman, 32, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 47 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 127 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 prisoner transports for court.
