The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 32, of 22A Green Mountain Dr. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony warrants issued by Yancey County. Fowler was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court on July 22, 2021.
Tamara Gaye Hoyle, 37, of 839 Upper Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor warrants issued by Yancey County. Hoyle was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court on July 22, 2021.
Lydia Ann Dillingham, 36, of Ivy Drive in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony warrants issued by Yancey County. Dillingham was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22, 2021.
Citations issued, Jacob Coe Chrisawn, 28, of 1714 N, 226 Hwy. in Bakersville was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked registration plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Chrisawn is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
James Brandon Thomas, 35, of 6020 Vein Mtn., Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Christopher Todd Burnette, 42, of Jim’s Branch Rd. in Swannanoa, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license. Burnette is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Cody Ryan Bryant, 31, of 321 Kona Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license. Bryant is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jennifer Marie Lewis, 42, of Webb Hollow Ln. in Newland, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Dallas Lane Marlowe, 24, of 106 Pine Run Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license. Marlowe is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 192 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports for court.
