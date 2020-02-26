The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clifford Ali Biddix, 23, of 86 Wagon Master #2 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver, felony possession of marijuana, felony trafficking opium, felony possession with the intent to manufacture sell deliver Schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of stolen firearm, felony maintain vehicle for controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. Biddix was issued a $188,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Kyleigh Wilson, 19, of 93 Meadow View Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession with the intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wilson was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 43, of 118 Fox Den Ln, in Spruce Pine, was charged in McDowell County for warrants issued by Mitchell County for felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor violation of court order. Johnson was issued a secure 48 hours hold and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Citations issued, Kristina Sarah Peterson, 41, of 608 White Oak Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving without insurance and no registration. Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Brandon Jarrett, 21, of 55 Washburn Rd. Wagon Master 1 Lot 2 in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked. Jarrett is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
April Rachelle Hoyle, 43, of 2100 NC 261 in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving without insurance and no registration. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
James David Hall, 32, of 2941 Fork Mountain Rd in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for driving with license revoked. Hall is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Jacob Morgan Stewart, 21, of 43 Last Round Up Drive in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Caleb Robert Forbes, 22, of 222 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 60 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 4 documented prisoner transports.
