The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeffery Franckowaik, 58, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor larceny. Franckowaik was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Katlyn Stewart, 33, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam and Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Tammy Elkins, 44, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon. Elkins was issued a secured bond and scheduled to appear in court.
Bradley Jordan Lowery, 35, of Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with habitual felon indictment. Lowery was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2022.
Citations issued, Holly Nicole Harrell, 37, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Tammy Elkins, 44, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Elkins is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Jose Luis Chavez Mejia, 46, of Conover, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Mejia is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 22 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 162 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine transports.
