The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Charles Chrisawn, 44, of 340 Double Island Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with Felony possession of methamphetamine, felony identity theft and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Chrisawn was issued an $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2021.
Jacob Banner, 27 of Boone, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with outstanding Avery County warrants for felony four counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court on simple possess Schedule III controlled substance, for outstanding McDowell County warrants for misdemeanor probation violation, out of county, and for Mitchell County warrants for misdemeanor damage to personal property and two counts of misdemeanor resisting public officer. Banner was issued a total bond of $131,000 and is scheduled to appear in the aforementioned counties for court.
Harley Killion, 50, of 528 Curtis Hollow Rd. in Piney Flats, Tenn., was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm and felony possess stolen property/goods. Killion was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jesse Allen Bailey, 56, of 91 Ridge Crest Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with misdemeanor assault on a female, communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Bailey was placed in 48 hours domestic violence hold, issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Krista Daniella Rainey, 32, of 262 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with failure to pay child support. Rainey was issued a $705 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7, 2021.
Nicholas Edward Smith, 23, of 455 Horton Hwy. in Greeneville, Tenn., was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess marijuana less than 0.5 oz. and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Smith was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Matthew Set Peterson, 26, of 1571 Brummets Creek Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony flee to elude arrest. Peterson was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Zack Sparks, 32, of 71 Kates Lane in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. Sparks was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court.
Jeffery Chad Ledford, 47, of 60 Claude Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. Ledford was issued $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7, 2021.
Benny Lee Phillips, 42, of 563 Hoot Owl Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. Phillips was issued a $702 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Michael Buchanan, 54, of 21 Duncan St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle without displaying thereon a current approved inspection certificate and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Isaac Ollis, 34, of Blevins Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Ollis is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Gregory Scott Pate, 58, of 306 Double Island Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Pate is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, 2021.
Nikki Renae Johnson, 40, of 113 Harris Hollow Rd. in Rogersville, Tenn., was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for possession of marijuana less than 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Michelle Elaine Statler, 50, of 1371 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Statler is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Joshua R. Burleson, 43, of 20 Baxter Lane in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Sara Elizabeth Carroll, 27, of 149 Myrtle Lane in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Carroll is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Dakota Todd Burnette, 19, of 441 Green St. Loop in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Burnette is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Cody Daniel Sanchez, 21, of 79 Sutton Pl. in Apex, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for failing to drive said vehicle up the right half of the highway that was of sufficient width for more than one lane of traffic and failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign. Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Nicholas Edward Smith, 23, of 455 Horton Hwy. in Greeneville, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for failing to drive said vehicle up the right half of the highway that was of sufficient width for more than one lane of traffic and for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Dustin Allen Pendley, 35, of 99 Ivy Dr., in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Pendley is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 15 prisoner transports for court.
