The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Keith Davis, 36, of Jones Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with second degree trespass. Davis was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Brenda Carol Whitson, 32, of Hwy. 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Whitson was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Nicholas Gregory Pendley, 23, of Vaughn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for felony probation violations. Pendley was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2022.
Elizabeth Michelle Cheek, 33, of Tip Top Drive in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County Court. Cheek was issued a $30,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2022.
Citations issued, Cynthia Diane Thompson, 36, of Thompson Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for misdemeanor concealing merchandise. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 129 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 prisoner transports for court.
