The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Billy Ray Garner, 49, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court. Garner was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Joshua Landon Garland, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with simple assault. Garland was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Shannon Lee Riddle, 43, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court. Riddle was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Chad Everett Yelton, 45, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with simple assault. Yelton was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Ryan Quinn Richardson, 22, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Yancey County Deputies with warrants issued by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office for filing a false police report. Richardson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Karla Amber Gufie, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to appear in court. She was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Citations issued, Bill Dean Lowery, 48, of Sparta, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
