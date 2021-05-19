The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mickey Burns, Jr., 37, of 65 River Hill Dr. in Marion, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine. Burns was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Rosa Tina-Marie Gray, 33, of 228 Valley View Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor injury to personal property and simple assault. Gray was issued 48 hours of secure domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Raymond Crowder, 47, of 1531 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to pay child support. Crowder was issued a $2,362.74 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2, 2021.
Kimberly Lowery, 34, of 49 Ponderosa Park in Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine. Lowery was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Harold Rice, 53, of 345 Cross White Ln. in Erwin, Tenn., was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Rice was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
David Orostica, 35, of 804 State St. in Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Orostica was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Thomas Joel Miller, 24, of 30 Pinnacle St. in Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possess methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Miller was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Taylor Ray Liles, 23, of 2 Ellis Hill Top Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violation. Liles was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2021.
Citations issued, Mickey Burns, Jr., 37, of 65 River Hill Dr. in Marion, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendants’ drivers’ license was revoked while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Burns is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Pettengill Myles Standish III, of 2402 Silver Ridge Ave. in Los Angeles, Calif., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Standish is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 113 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 prisoner transports for court.
